Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $601,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

