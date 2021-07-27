Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTI stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

