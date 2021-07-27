Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $660,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

