Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

