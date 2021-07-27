Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

YMAB opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

