Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

