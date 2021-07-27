Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $111.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 6444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.13.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.39.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
