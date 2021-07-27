Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $111.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 6444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

