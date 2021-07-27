Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $333.88 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00026339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $333.88 million and $19.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00028823 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

