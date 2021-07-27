Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.69 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

ABG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.02. 5,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

