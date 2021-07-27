Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.12. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $295.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.