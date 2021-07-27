AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

