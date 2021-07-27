AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.