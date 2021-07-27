Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

