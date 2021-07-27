Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assurant stock opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.70. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

