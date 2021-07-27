At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOME. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in At Home Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

