Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 525,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 948,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,009. Athersys has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

