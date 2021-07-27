Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

