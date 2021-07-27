Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

