AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.36 million and the lowest is $60.40 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,384 shares of company stock worth $7,655,102 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,042. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

