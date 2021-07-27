AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $115.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,221 shares of company stock valued at $50,829,210. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

