Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

