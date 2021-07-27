Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

AGR traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 14,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,567. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $13,505,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

