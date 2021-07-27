Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

