Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,414. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.