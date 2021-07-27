Axiom Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,894,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

