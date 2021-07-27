Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 147.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

