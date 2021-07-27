Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $455,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 35.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 41.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 30.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

