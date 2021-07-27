Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 73,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

