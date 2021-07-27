Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AX opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

