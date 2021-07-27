B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 425 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.57.

NYSE ROP opened at $489.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

