B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 356.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $14,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

