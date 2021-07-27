B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 14,100 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ozon were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZON. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.