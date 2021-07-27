B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 32,402 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,391,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 220,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

