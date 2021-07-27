B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $4.54 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HP were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.