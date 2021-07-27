B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,202 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

NYSE:CAT opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.