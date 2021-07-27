B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 55,722 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,722 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

YUMC stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

