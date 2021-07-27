B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 34,536 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,536 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

American Tower stock opened at $284.61 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

