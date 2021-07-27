B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after buying an additional 330,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 439,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

