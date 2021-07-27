Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €144.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.75 ($156.18).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €117.60 ($138.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €118.38. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

