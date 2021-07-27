Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97.

