Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $122.67.

