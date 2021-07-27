Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,124 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

