Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $536,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

