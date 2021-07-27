Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $739,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

