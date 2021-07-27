Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

