Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,690 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.73. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

