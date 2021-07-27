Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $519,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.