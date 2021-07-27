Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,200 shares of company stock worth $643,094. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

