Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Trading Up 2.9%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.