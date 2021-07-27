Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 223,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,634 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $84,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,067,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

