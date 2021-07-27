Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCMXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

